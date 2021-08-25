Positive interim results for Anuga

Anuga 2021 is now almost close and will play a decisive role in the safe restart of the market. The exhibition for food and beverage products to be held in Cologne from 9 to 13 October sets new parameters also in terms of format. To date, Anuga has recorded a positive provisional result: around 4,000 companies from 91 countries have already registered and further registrations are expected, in particular from the collective. Due to the pandemic, the next edition will not be able to count on the full participation of international exhibitors as in previous years. However, all 10 specialized exhibitions will be staged and the exhibition will occupy the entire Koelnmesse exhibition area. The ten most numerous group shows come from Belgium, Germany, France, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Turkey and the USA.

Under the motto of "Transform", the food & beverage fair will address decisive issues this year, also presenting innovations in terms of cellular proteins, meat substitutes, clean labels, free from, health and functional food. The debates organized as part of the fair are also linked to the theme of the show. This year the New Food Conference will celebrate its first edition in Anuga with a focus on cellular proteins. Furthermore, the sustainability conference of the Center for Sustainable Business Management (Znu) will seek to shed light on the complexity of the various sustainability challenges, such as climate, packaging, food waste and human rights along the supply chain. The Newtrition X Innovation Summit will address the issue of change and unveil the latest breakthroughs in personalized nutrition.

The German government also supports the restart of the fairs. Thanks to the new incentive program of the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy (BMWI), small and medium-sized companies based in Germany will receive a financial contribution for participation in international fairs that take place in Germany, therefore also Anuga. The aim of the program is to better support the commercialization of innovative products, processes and services and the entry into new export markets. The incentive provides for a contribution of up to 12,500 euros for stand rental and construction costs.