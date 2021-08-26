Sangemini: ok from Agcm to control Clessidra and Magnater

"The transaction in question does not determine, pursuant to Article 6, paragraph 1, of Law no. 287/90, the establishment or strengthening of a dominant position on the market concerned, such as to eliminate or reduce in a substantial and lasting way competition". This is what was established by the Agcm (Competition and Market Authority) regarding the acquisition of joint control of Acque Mineral Italia (which controls the Sangemini, Norda, Gaudianello brands) by the Clessidra and Magnetar funds (see EFA News article dated 03/26/2021). In particular, the transaction is aimed at strengthening the equity and restructuring the debt of the Pessina group in the context of the arrangement with creditors as a going concern, to which the company was admitted by the Court of Milan last March.