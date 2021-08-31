Italpizza returns to Cibus with two tasty news

"This year's edition is particularly important because it allows us to come back again in contact with the protagonists of the agri-food chain - declares Sereni commercial director -. This event will inspire us to continually improve towards innovation. , internationalization and market growth"

Cibus 2021 starts today, the first major international fair dedicated to Made in Italy agri-food to be held in person. At the Parma Fairs, in fact, a great sign of concrete restart takes place until 3 September, of a real return to normality: for the first time after the health emergency, we return to experience the novelties of food & beverage directly. This is an essential event for all the players in the sector, from companies in the agri-food sector to key players from retail chains; from Italian and foreign GDOs to importers and distributors; from commercial catering to representatives of the Ho.Re.Ca segments, travel retail, up to independent and organized retail.

“Proud to represent Made in Italy in the world for 30 years, it is with satisfaction that we return to participate in Cibus - says Massimo Sereni , commercial director of Italpizza, national leader in the production of high quality pizzas-. This year's edition is particularly important because it allows us to come back again in contact with the protagonists of the agri-food chain. There will be many news - Sereni announces - in particular 'La Numero Uno', an innovation in the world of frozen round pizzas, with a typical character of the Neapolitan tradition, characterized by a thin dough in the center, but alveolate and crunchy in the cornice. Then the '26x38 Tuna and Onion' - continues Sereni -, the first pizza with fish filling that expands the most successful '26x38' range: appetizing and appetizing, the new reference is perfect for lovers of strong and rich flavors; the thin base of the range is in fact enriched with tomato sauce, mozzarella, tuna and red onion. This event - concludes the commercial director - will inspire us to continually improve towards innovation, internationalization and growth on the market”.

Italpizza SpA is a leader in the production of pizzas. Founded in 1991, today it has a turnover of over 170 million euros, of which 60% on foreign markets spread over 54 countries. It produces over 120 million pizzas every year both under its own brand and under the brands of the main retailers in the world and employs over 1,000 people. Italpizza stands out on the market for a business model based on the ability to replicate the production methods of the traditional pizzeria in an industrial form, with an exclusive artisan process that includes a leavening of the dough for over 24 hours, a manual rolling out and filling of the product and exclusive baking in a wood-fired oven.