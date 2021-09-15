The Grape Festival in Merano, tradition in motion

In autumn, at the end of the harvest, the time comes when the farmers thank Mother Earth for what has been granted and traditionally the holiday season opens. The Grape Festival (October 16-17), returns as usual on the third weekend of October; an appointment that since 1886 more than any other represents the history of this territory. The new Grape Festival will have a reduced format in the number of events - respecting the provisions of the anti-Covid legislation in force - but it will still be a moment of strong appeal with two days of popular music, gastronomy and conviviality.

The basic ingredients, therefore, will not be lacking: the most famous allegorical floats will be exhibited in the squares despite the fact that the procession does not take place. The beloved Saltners (saltari) will circulate, ancient protectors of the vineyards who stand out for their historical costumes, from the showy headdress equipped with peacock feathers, and the whip-smackers will perform showing a historical custom of the peasants. A return to the origins, a party to be experienced in an even more intimate way and a different opportunity to spend two days with loved ones celebrating the harvest, eating traditional South Tyrolean dishes and listening to live music.

The event will not lose its charm at all but will adapt to the times, drawing inspiration from its history.

The concerts of the South Tyrolean bands will take place on the terrace of the Kurhaus. Saturday night will be the turn of the most famous brass band: the Black Dyke Band. On Sunday some South Tyrolean choirs will perform in four different squares in the city. Furthermore, during the “South Tyrolean Herb Day”, in Piazza delle Terme, local producers will present a great variety of herbs and spices to flavor the dishes.

Participating in the Grape Festival can also be an opportunity to take part in one of the oldest traditions of Merano, and in general South Tyrol, that is, the Törggelen. The custom of Törggelen, that is, the "going to inns", is a typical expression of the local culture, which combines a nice walk with seasonal tastes, such as the flavor of roasted chestnuts and new wine, or the most typical specialties of the kitchen South Tyrolean. The farmers will open the doors of their farms and welcome people for a lunch or dinner, between October and November, when nature offers itself to its fullest, amidst madness, views, pastel colors and sunny days.