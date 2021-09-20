Eurochocolate is back in indoor version

After the 2020 break, Eurochocolate is back with a whole new format to welcome the people of gluttons in total safety. The 2021 special edition will in fact be held from 15 to 24 October next at the Umbriafiere exhibition center, in Bastia Umbra (Perugia): a choice born of the need to stage an edition, extraordinary in its own way, in full compliance with the protocols safety devices provided for the exhibition sector. Thus, for the first time in its history, Eurochocolate leaves the historic center of Perugia (see EFA News), which will however host a series of themed initiatives, testifying to the strong link with the Umbrian capital which every year turns into a real and its own capital of chocolate.

The three pavilions of Umbriafiere will host thematic areas characterized by important scenographies: the Chocolate Experience, the Chocolate Show and the Funny Chocolate. Didactics, entertainment, guided tastings, games, workshops for children, entertainment and a large chocolate market will animate the visit of the chocolovers who will be able to access the event in an orderly manner thanks to the development of an access control service. "14,000 square meters of fun and lots of good chocolate to taste and buy", reads a press release. Space therefore for a real bean to bar chocolate factory, signed by Fbm, to understand the entire process of transformation of the "Food of the Gods", from the cocoa bean to the bar. It will also be possible to deepen the history and geography of cocoa thanks to the collaboration with Iila (Italian Latin American institute) and the participation of producing countries such as Ecuador, Bolivia, Brazil and Costa Rica, which will tell the story of life in distant plantations and the long journey that, starting from the collection of the still little known cabosse, it brings the cocoa fruit to transform itself into one of the most loved foods in the world.

To welcome the audience of the Chocolate Experience the imposing statue, 4 meters high, of the historic Aztec king Montezuma, also known for being an insatiable hot chocolate drinker. The experience pavilion will also offer numerous live events that will animate the two exclusive stages with a rich program of show cooking conducted by special guests from the world of pastry. In particular, Quinta Forma, a training school in Belluno dedicated to chocolate professionals, participates in Eurochocolate with four daily appointments between show cooking and workshops led by Angela De Luca, trainer and founder of the school, who will transmit all the skills and knowledge acquired thanks to many years of experience in the field and numerous trips to the countries of South America and Africa. The appointments will be free and by reservation. In addition, the "Chocolate with the Author" section is back, a literary break thanks to which visitors will meet authors who, amid anecdotes and curiosities, will present their literary works live.

Among the novelties of this year the Choco Parade of creative academy by Eurochocolate, a traveling show featuring waders, aerial dancers and a chocolate wagon, led by an extravagant character inspired by Willy Wonka. The Chocolate Show will also be back, the largest chocolate emporium with products for all tastes divided by type: the village of spreads, the A full tablet area, the greedy spirits space dedicated to liqueurs and "hands up", a praline with bulk chocolate. And again, a journey through the sweet productions of Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria and Modica, up to the area signed by Gran Tour Italia, and then continuing to discover international brands.



The Umbria region will be among the protagonists of the event through a series of initiatives that will guide the public to discover the resources, the excellences and the territories of the region. Among the main previews, the area Andiamo al Nocciololo, an absolute novelty dedicated to a product strongly linked to the world of chocolate, which in recent years has begun to play an interesting role within the Umbrian agri-food production chain: hazelnut. The entire territory of Bastia Umbra, center of gravity between Perugia and Assisi, will also be covered in chocolate, which, thanks to the collaboration activated with accommodation facilities, restaurateurs, spas, retailers and local associations, is preparing to offer real chocolovers themed packages: this goes from the stay of one or more nights offered by the hotels in the area, including a welcome "Choco gift" and "Choco breakfast", passing through the "Choco aperitifs", the "cocoa menu" and chocolate themed evenings designed by restaurants, bars and wine bars; and even beauty centers and spas ready to dispense cocoa and chocolate based treatments.