Sustainability: Salov also publishes the first report
"Aligned with the UN SDGs and the EU Farm to Fork"
Salov Spa (oli Sagra and Filippo Berio), a historic Tuscan company in the oil sector, controlled since 2014 by the Chinese group Bright Food, has published its first Sustainability Report, relating to the 2020 financial year. "Innovation means, for us, producing better consuming less”, said Fabio Maccari, Salov's CEO. "It is thanks to research and innovation that Salov is now aligned both with t...
