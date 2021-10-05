VéGé/2. Attention to people, even during the pandemic

From reading the data of the third edition of the VéGé Group Sustainability Report presented today (see EFA News), it emerges that in the two-year period 2019-2020, despite the forced migration on online channels linked to the provisions on social distancing, the VéGé Group carried out an intense specific training program for young managers, employees and entrepreneurs through VéGé Academy.

Furthermore, as regards relations with the territory, the close proximity to the daily life of customers and the roots in the territory that belong to the DNA of the VéGé Group and were expressed in the most dramatic period of the health emergency also through a series of donations. Overall, the companies of the group have allocated a quota exceeding 1,500,000 euros. Of these, Centrale VéGé has directly earmarked and donated 6,000,000 euros to the Italian Red Cross.

In addition, despite the pressure exerted by the pandemic, Gruppo VéGé and its associated companies have not sacrificed the commitment to interface with local communities and voluntary associations to promote collaborations in the social, educational and solidarity fields that make it possible to intervene on problems and situations of disadvantage by involving customers in a constructive and continuous way. Other highly appreciated operations are also part of this commitment, such as the "We love school" continuity program, which involves students of primary and secondary state schools and their families, giving individual schools the opportunity to request consumables and technology useful for teaching by choosing from a dedicated catalog, but also the consolidated partnerships with Doctors Without Borders, Emergency, Banco Alimentare and Balzoo.