Riso Scotti in Anuga brings with it novelty and sustainability

Riso Scotti will be present at Anuga, the international food fair scheduled from 9 to 13 October in Cologne, Germany, where in its stand A028 in hall 07 it will bring the international project Venere, which aims to enhance this original Italian rice, unique in the world. for characteristics and performance, able to reconcile its Italian values with perfect multifunctionality. Venere®, in fact, is suitable for first courses, side dishes, single dishes, and therefore in line with the consumption of rice most common in the five continents. Grown only in the rice fields of Vercelli, Novara and Valle del Tirso in Sardinia, Venere® follows a supply chain specification that allows to guarantee the traceability of the product, and is processed with techniques that allow to certify the product with Sai Platform, greatly reducing the environmental impact of rice cultivation. A concrete example of a sustainable agricultural supply chain, to give voice to the work of all those who, from the field to the table, make such Italian excellence and uniqueness possible.

Riso Scotti is Treedom Friend

Consistent with the commitment that the Company makes to participatory Sustainability, on the occasion of Anuga and in the future on all occasions for participation in the trade fair, Riso Scotti has decided to be Treedom Friend, donating trees to the earth to compensate for CO2 emissions resulting from logistics of participation and stand set-up.

In the video, the circular model of participatory sustainability of the Riso Scotti company:



