Anne Schumacher will leave Koelnmesse

Anne Schumacher (40), Vice President Trade Fair Management Food and FoodTec at Koelnmesse, will leave the company at the end of February 2022. "We truly regret to see her go, but of course the management team respects her personal decision for her future," says Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer at Koelnmesse.

Anne Schumacher joined Koelnmesse in July 2018 from international trade fair organiser UBM EMEA in Amsterdam. "Since then," Frese explains, "she has been continually developing our Food and FoodTec section." Only recently Koelnmesse announced the new Anuga HORIZON and ISM Japan for 2022, which promise to provide important prospects for the future of the food sector. Ms Schumacher has also been instrumental in integrating international trade fairs into the food portfolio and implementing global portfolio management.