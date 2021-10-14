Anuga: strong decline in exhibitors and visitors

Anuga, with over 70,000 visitors from 169 countries and more than 4,600 exhibitors from 98 nations, the leading global trade fair for food and beverages - staged from 09.-13.10.2021 in Cologne - once again demonstrated that trade fairs of these dimensions are possible again.

However, the comparison with the previous edition of 2019 is merciless: 170,000 trade visitors from 201 countries and around 7,500 exhibitors from 106 countries.

The management of the fair is however satisfied. "We are delighted with this result. It underlines the global significance of Anuga and the trust that is placed in us as a trade fair organisation. Furthermore, it also shows that Germany as a trade fair location continues to hold a leading and attractive position in terms of the global competition," explained Gerald Böse, President and Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse.



Anuga also set a benchmark in terms of its level of internationality in these post-Corona times: 97 percent of the exhibitors came from abroad. At 76 percent, the degree of internationality of the visitors remained at a constant level (2019: 75 percent). "People from 169 nations - that is a strong signal and shows at the same time how much the international food industry needs trade fairs to do business again. Our exhibitors, who reported about outstanding customer dialogues and the high quality of the trade visitors, also recognised this fact. The discussions with the buyers also confirmed how highly they estimate the time for intense, personal dialogues with their customers. Anuga 2021 simply made the international world of food personal again. And this euphoria and spirit of optimism was noticeable all over the trade fair," emphasised Oliver Frese, Chief Operating Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.

The next Anuga will take place from 07.-11.10.2023.