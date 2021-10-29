La Doria passes into the hands of Bonomi's Investindustrial

Antonio Ferraioli will remain CEO of the company: "We aim to become a platform for the aggregation of the good sector".

Andrea Bonomi's Investindustrial holding, through the vehicle Amalfi Holding Spa (controlled by the Investindustrial VII Lp fund), has signed a purchase agreement with the members of the Ferraioli family to take over 63.131% of the capital of La Doria. The operation, announced last September 26 (see EFA News article), will bring the Angri-based company, leader in the production of preserves and juices and listed on the Star segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, under the control of the Bonomi group, which has the delisting has already been announced. The total price that will be paid by the buyer to the sellers in a lump sum at the closing, scheduled for the end of January 2022, is approximately Euro 322.9 million and values each share of the Company in the amount of Euro 16.50.

Following the sale, Amalfi Holding will be required to promote a full takeover bid on the remaining La Doria shares at a price of Euro 16.50 for each share, which will involve an additional outlay of over Euro 300 million.

At the same time Investindustrial and part of the family (Antonio Ferraioli and Rosa Ferraioli , as well as Andrea Ferraioli, Giovanna Ferraioli, Iolanda Ferraioli Raffaella Ferraioli and Teresa Maria Rosaria Ferraioli), have signed an investment agreement that will lead them overall to have a minority stake in the 35%. Antonio Ferraioli will remain at the helm of the company as CEO in continuity with the previous management.

According to Andrea C. Bonomi, President of the Industrial Advisory Board of Investindustrial, "La Doria represents a perfect synthesis of the type of investments that Investindustrial prefers: a medium-sized family business in a strategic and rapidly evolving sector such as the food sector, where the 'Italy represents excellence in the world and in which Investindustrial intends to play a leading role with a particular focus on sustainability, a subject to which we have always paid great attention".

For Antonio Ferraioli, President of La Doria Spa, “the operation represents a great opportunity for the Company and its employees with a new phase entirely marked by further growth both internally and externally. La Doria has had a trajectory of continuous growth in the last 40 years, establishing itself at a European level in its market segments and the hoped-for entry of Investindustrial is part of our development strategy and will allow the Company to further expand its range of activities to apply to become an aggregation platform for the sector in which it operates. I am very satisfied to start this new path with a partner that sets itself very ambitious goals while guaranteeing continuity to management (also as regards my role as CEO) and stability to all employees".