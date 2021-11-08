Oil. Executive director IOC on official visit to Tunisia

On the occasion of the 15th edition of SIAMAP 2021, the International exhibition of agriculture, agricultural machinery and fisheries held in Tunis from 26 to 31 october, Othman Jerandi, the tunisian minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed Abdellatif Ghedira, executive director of the International olive oil council (IOC), and Mounir Fourati, head of the external relations department of the IOC. A meeting aimed at underlining the importance of strengthening cooperation for the country with the IOC, given the economic, social and commercial investments that this has in the sector.

To support cooperation between member states and the challenges facing the sector, the executive director outlined the activities and initiatives put in place by the Council. It also stressed the importance of Tunisia as a result of the major changes in the international olive oil market due to globalisation. At the next meeting of the IOC Council of members, to be held in Georgia from 24 to 26 November, Ghedira also recalled the need for the unanimous commitment of the tunisian delegation. To expand the network of contacts and ensure agreements through the exchange of technical and scientific information at international level, Ghedira also encouraged Tunisia to strengthen cooperation between its producers and emerging countries in the olive sector.

The minister in turn confirmed Tunisia’s willingness to continue to support the national olive sector and to assist the IOC and its member countries by offering the tunisian know-how on olive-growing issues.