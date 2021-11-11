Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service
Kfc: "this is how we prepare our fried chicken"
Transparency operation on raw materials, quality and food safety
Today, November 10, 2021, Colonel's Kitchen was held at the Kfc restaurant in Rome Happio: an initiative to show in a direct and transparent way how the products are prepared every day in the kitchens of the company.
hef - 21916
EFA News - European Food Agency
EFA News - European Food Agency