Heineken ready for new purchases in South Africa
It will acquire Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries, to create a € 4B group
Dutch brewer Heineken has announced its intentions to buy South African companies Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd, in order to create a 4 billion Euro beverage group in Southern Africa. The acquisition of Distell would serve the second largest brewer in the world, with the liquor brand Amarula and wines Nederburg and Two Oceans, to further grow in the world of wine and spirits.Heineken...
