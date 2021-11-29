Livestock excellence has been found in Cremona

Three intense days in Cremona, with the enthusiasm of the operators palpable to finally be able to touch again the technical innovations, the technologies, and of course the animals of the Livestock Fairs, an event that has been alongside Italian breeders for 76 years, and which ended yesterday.

"It was not easy, in a situation that is still limiting for international travel, to be able to organize an event of this magnitude - underlined Roberto Biloni, president of CremonaFiere - but we wanted to give a strong signal to the whole sector: Cremona is one of the hubs crucial to global agro-zootechnics. And the enthusiastic response from businesses and farmers confirms that we have done a good job. The presence of many institutions and political representatives, the first of which was Minister Patuanelli, confirmed the importance of the work carried out. All this confirms that Cremona is the natural HUB for agro-zootechnics, a hub of the Po Valley".

The foreign presence is important, this year far from obvious : 14 delegations from as many countries that in these days visited the event in search of new business to develop with Italian companies. "The three days of the fair are the tip of the iceberg", adds Massimo De Bellis, director of the Cremona Fair. "The activities we carry out to create new opportunities on the most promising markets for Italian companies last all year round and are the result of relationships that began years ago, and are realized at the fair with the matchmaking that we organize between our exhibitors and international operators".

And visitors to the event were certainly stimulated by the numerous innovations and innovations present at the fair: among others, the winner of the 23rd edition of the Targa Beltrami award for innovation in agriculture CD Impianti Elettrici with its Safecow system, which optimizes the time and work of the barn operators, and at the same time positively affects the welfare of the animals.

"One of the strengths of our event - concludes Biloni - is the ability to bring together and meet diversified sectors and interests in Cremona, also and above all thanks to a program of events and initiatives that address all the most current issues of agriculture, animal husbandry and agri-food. This allows us to be a strategic meeting point, where business is developed, but which also represents a hotbed of innovative ideas. We also try to stimulate not only technicians but also consumers, bringing them closer to the supply chain and letting them know and touch it with their own hands. The fair is therefore available to the sector and to the entire supply chain from production to processing".