Antitrust: Amazon sanctioned in Italy for 1.28 billion euros

The Italian Competition and Market Authority imposed a fine of over 1.28 billion euros on various companies of the Amazon group (Amazon Europe Core, Amazon Services Europe, Amazon, Amazon Italia Services and Amazon Italia Logistica) for violation of art. 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Amazon, according to the Antitrust Authority, holds a position of absolute dominance in the Italian market for brokerage services on the marketplace, which has allowed it to favor its own logistics service, called Fulfillment by Amazon (so-called "FBA"), with sellers active on the Amazon.it platform to the detriment of competing operators in this market and to strengthen its dominant position.

"The debate, which has lasted for some time and on which physical and digital commerce have been confronting for years, is entering the crucial phase and is a first step to re-establish real fiscal equity between Italian companies and large e-commerce platforms. The fact remains that the regulation is up to the authorities in charge, called to intervene also on timetables, licenses and controls of the entire supply chain, which currently limit the range of action of physical retailers": thus Mario Resca, President of Confimprese on a sanction to Amazon. The Confimprese Observatory highlights that in the coming weeks 67.6% of Italians will make Christmas purchases on Amazon and general market-places, 61.4% in shopping centers and 57.2% on the e-commerce sites of individual brands and retailer.

"We deeply disagree with the decision of the Antitrust Authority and we will appeal. The sanction and the obligations imposed are unjustified and disproportionate", is the reply reported in a note from Amazon.