Sigep 2022: sustainability, traditions and future of leavened products

Focus on sustainability, healthy ingredients, typical products and food of the future among demos, talks with international guests and training sessions

At Sigep 2022, “The Dolce World Expo” by Italian Exhibition Group (Rimini Fair, 12 - 16 March), space for the great masters of the art of baking. The Bakery Arena (hall B3) will offer 30 events including demos and talks with international guests and special training sessions. Sustainability, healthy ingredients and food of the future are the focus of the conferences organized by Richemont Club. From the importance of baking with mother yeast to bread as a synonym of health, from long fermentations to the circular economy in the bakery, from eco-sustainable packaging to necessity to integrate carbohydrates in the daily diet, there will be a lot of ideas for professionals.

In the Vision Plaza (South Hall) with Gruppo Lievito Assitol will discuss yeast and circular economy and with AIBI a research carried out with Cerved on data and trends in bread-making will be presented, which will highlight the orientations of the sector in the post-pandemic.

Also scheduled are talks by Italmopa and CNA on the volatility of the prices of raw materials for the bread and flour supply chain, and by the media partner Italian Gourmet who will present the permanent forum of Italian bakers and the book "The bread-making in 101 questions" by Matteo Cunsolo. Do not miss the meetings dedicated to Italian and foreign specialties, which will be at the center of the demonstrations of the best master bakers in Europe. The secrets of typical Italian bread will be discovered and there will be insights into foreign leavened products with interventions dedicated to foreign specialties by the members of the Richemont Club International.

During the five days of the event, the Sigep Bakery Arena will host special training sessions related to the thirtieth edition of Sigep Giovani, carried out in presence and simultaneously live on the Sigep digital platform. At the fair, great importance will be given to the Exhibition of the heritage of Italian breads. In the center of pavilion D5 the Richemont Club will present the creations of typical breads that characterize the best of Italian white art. A unique tradition that the whole world recognizes us and that sees countless characteristic zero-kilometer breads as protagonists, coming from all over the peninsula and from our islands.

Partner of the Bakery Arena: Molino Dallagiovanna. Event Sponsor: Brazzale and Icam. Technical Sponsor Made in Italy Circuit, Irinox, Goodmorning Paper, Mondial Forni, Moretti Forni, Tecnomac, Tekno Stamap. Media Partner: Italian Gourmet

Further details on the website www.sigep.it