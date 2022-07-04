Gorillas leaves Italy

Unacceptable. It is with this term that Fit-Cisl Union defines the decision of the German food delivery Gorillas to abandon Italy from today, 4 July, leaving 540 workers at home. In a note issued on Saturday 2 July, the union specifies that "Gorillas, after having signed, on 29 April last, the agreement to frame the riders with the Collective employment contract for the logistics, freight and forwarding sector, announced that, from 4 July, will start the dismissal procedures of 540 male and female workers, currently employed in the cities of Rome, Florence, Milan, Bergamo and Turin, putting the company into liquidation".

Therefore, the curtain falls on a business model that Gorillas had led to exasperation, guaranteeing deliveries of food - even minimal - within a few minutes. This episode, writes the union again, "re-proposes the debate on how these food delivery platforms are established in our country, in the absence of clear and defined rules that protect female and male workers. We are sure - continues Fit-Cisl - that the ministry of Lavoro will take an interest in the matter: in the next few days, we will ask Minister Andrea Orlando for an official meeting to address the unfortunate issue".

"We hope that Gorillas will have an industrious repentance - the union continues -. On July 4, that is today, instead of starting the collective dismissal procedures with the liquidation of the company, which would cause great damage to the staff employed and families, we hope that the company opens a negotiating table with the union to explore all alternative possibilities, so that the employment levels and income of the 540 people are safeguarded".

Among other things, Gorillas had entered Italy only 13 months ago: a few days ago, that is on May 24, the CEO and co-founder, Kagan Sumer, announcing the competitive difficulties encountered in some markets, had said that the company would have leveraged especially on its key nations, namely Germany, Great Britain, France and the United States and which, in any case, would have studied all possible solutions to remain in other countries as well, namely Italy, Belgium, Spain and Denmark.

Gorillas, meanwhile, replies to the allegations by providing his version of the facts via the website. The company stresses the need for a change in relation to corporate objectives by announcing the sacking of 300 team members, which, however, as anticipated, would rise to 540. "While this was an extremely difficult decision to make, these are necessary moves. that will help Gorillas become a stronger and more profitable business with a greater focus on its customers and its brand”, concludes the company.