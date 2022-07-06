More hi-tech shopping for the Celli group

Even with the summer heat, the expansion of the Celli Group, a company specializing in the design and production of systems and accessories for the dispensing of beverages, does not stop. The company, in fact, announced that it has finalized the strategic acquisition of 70% of the capital of Uqido, an Italian excellence based in Padua and Milan: it operates in the ICT and new technologies sector.

The acquisition of the Celli group is the second in 2022, after the Spanish Reductores Y Variadores Del Sur Reyvarsur, and is the eleventh in seven years: it represents a further strategic step for the group which goal to lead the digital and technological transition of the beverage industry. An important step in a growth project that sees the group look to 2022 with a turnover target of + 30% over 2021.

"The Celli Group has a clear vision: to digitize the world of beverage dispensing - explains Mauro Gallavotti, CEO of the Celli group -. Thanks to digitalization, brands can communicate directly with the consumer, guide him to the point of pouring, offer a new experience and new customized drinks, reinvent revenue streams, optimizing costs and keeping quality under control. With the entry of Uqido, the Celli Group will have the skills and abilities to accelerate this transition".