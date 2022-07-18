Carlo Petrini leaves Slow Food after more than 30 years

From the VIII Slow Food International Congress, held on July 16 in Pollenzo (Bra, Cuneo), a profound change and regeneration emerged for the association founded by Carlo Petrini more than thirty years ago. Over 50 delegates from five continents gathered at the University of Gastronomic Sciences headquarters renewed the Board of Directors and the new president was appointed in the person of Ugandan agricultural entrepreneur, agronomist and educator Edward Mukiibi.

Born in 1986, Muliibi graduated in Agriculture and land management from Makerere University in Kampala (Uganda) and holds a Master's in Gastronomy from the University of Gastronomic Sciences in Pollenzo. The

Slow Food movement currently involves 160 countries around the world.

The delegates gathered in Pollenzo also approved the transition from the associative form to that of the Ets participation foundation, recognized by the Italian State as a Third Sector Entity, which allows the participation of a plurality of subjects, both public and private, who share the same purpose.