Spain, private equity tour on Natra

The investment holding Investindustrial (chaired by Andrea Bonomi) through the newco World Confectionery Group, has decided to sell the ownership of the Spanish chocolate giant Natra to funds managed by CapVest, a private equity company focused above all on the food sector.

Founded in 1943, the Spanish multinational, listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange until 2019, is a B2B manufacturer for international retailers and large food multinationals. With 6 plants divided between Europe and Canada, and over 1,000 employees, Natra expects a sales volume of around 500 million euros by 2022.

According to rumors reported by the Sole 24 Ore, Natra would have been valued at 500 million. Investindustrial had acquired it with a takeover bid by investing 150 million euros.