Tamoil and Autogrill win a new 30-year concession in Switzerland
The two companies awarded the Herrlisberg Nord freeway service area in the canton of Zurich
Tamoil, the Swiss oil company, in partnership with Autogrill, has been awarded a new concession to operate the Herrlisberg Nord freeway service area in the canton of Zurich. The concession has a term of 30 years with an option for an additional 10 years: it is expected to generate revenues of about 400 million euros of which about 40 percent will come from the oil business and 60 percent from food...
