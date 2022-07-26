Tamoil and Autogrill win a new 30-year concession in Switzerland

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Tamoil, the Swiss oil company, in partnership with Autogrill, has been awarded a new concession to operate the Herrlisberg Nord freeway service area in the canton of Zurich. The concession has a term of 30 years with an option for an additional 10 years: it is expected to generate revenues of about 400 million euros of which about 40 percent will come from the oil business and 60 percent from food...