Carraro (agricoltural machinery) expands in India

Carraro Group grows again in India. The Padua-based multinational agricultural and construction machinery company opens a new production area in the country. With the inauguration yesterday in the presence of ceo Andrea Conchetto of a new 1,440-square-meter production area, the company further consolidates its industrial activities in the area, where it already has two plants, one dedicated to transmission systems and one dedicated to gears, and a research and development center.

This new expansion concerns one of the two plants in the Ranjangaon (Pune) area, namely the one dedicated to the production of gears: in fact, it is here that the new state-of-the-art gear hobbing and grinding machines are installed. This reinforcement will enable the Carraro group to increase capacity from 150,000 to more than 175,000 gears per month, decisively improving its ability to respond promptly to growing domestic and international demand.

Today the group, which specializes in transmission systems for tractors and off-highway vehicles and is a partner of choice for major agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers, employs more than 1,600 people in India: moreover, the subcontinent is one of its main outlet markets, securing 17.4 percent of total sales. Major clients include the most important brands of agricultural and construction equipment manufacturers such as Mahindra, Tata, Escorts Group, Sonalika and Tafe.



