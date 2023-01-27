Walmart increases wages in US hypermarkets

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Walmart, the U.S. retail giant, has decided to increase the average hourly wage for workers in its stores starting next February. The new increases will bring the average hourly wage to $ 17.5 from the current $ 17 per hour and will be reflected in paychecks on March 2. The goal of the measure is to attract and retain employees in a national labor market made particularly difficult by the crisis. According...