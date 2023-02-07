Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Granarolo, a key player in important trade fairs 2023
Foreign sales in 2022 accounted for 38% of the Group's sales, up year on year
Granarolo SpA returns as a protagonist to some of the most relevant international trade fairs in the agri-food sector scheduled in 2023 in Europe, Asia and the Americas, to promote its products of excellence in the sign of innovation to the world. "Leveraging on typically Italian quality products and the presidium of the entire production chain," reads a company statement,"Granarolo's participation...
EFA News - European Food Agency