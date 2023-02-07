It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Down with Tyson, world's second-largest meat producer

U.S. brand ends first quarter with net profits slumped from $1.12 billion to $316 million

It is one of the first U.S. brands to have participated in the testing and marketing of test tube meat in the United States (see article Test tube meat, first okay from U.S. Fda). Now, however, Tyson Foods, the U.S. meat giant and the second largest producer of chicken, beef and pork in the world after Jbs, has to come to terms with the stark reality: it is paying its dues and falling on its figures...

fc - 29048

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar