Fruit Logistica 2023: Table Grape Cadastre presented

The Table Grape Cadastre was launched this morning at Fruit Logistica in the collective area Italy The Beauty of Quality. The project bears the signature of CUT, the Italian Table Grape Commission, and CSO Italy. From their collaboration, concretely launched last January, a strategic tool is being created that will go well beyond the data available to date (45 thousand hectares of table grapes in Italy, 60% in Apulia, 35% in Sicily, the third largest national fruit production after apples and peaches-nectarines) to become useful to companies, for their production and commercial planning, through precise and updated information on the varieties planted and the year of planting.

The president of CUT, Massimiliano Del Core, and the director of Cso Italy, Elisa Macchi, illustrated the project in detail in front of an attentive audience of entrepreneurs, in particular from Puglia and Sicily, and explained that the collaboration of the companies and their organisations is fundamental for the success of the project. The work is ongoing and the sample - for now 35 POs for a total of 8,000 hectares - is expanding.

Teresa Diomede of APOC Salerno, Italy's leading PO for hectares of table grapes (2,100), Luigi Rizzo of OP Terre di Bari and, for Sicily, Salvatore Novello, vice president of OP Valleverde, all convinced supporters of the initiative, took part in the project. In his conclusions, President Del Core invited the entrepreneurs present to join the project, which will also be extended to Italian (they are growing in Puglia and Basilicata) and foreign breeders.