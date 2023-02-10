Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Tomato: Princes Industrie rewards top suppliers
The British group has distributed 4.5 million euro prize money to Apulian farmers
Princes Industrie Alimentari (Pia) discussed the 2022 tomato campaign with its agricultural partners, handing out awards for product quality and sustainability. The meeting took place at the Foggia headquarters of the company that manages Europe's largest tomato processing plant.In a context where among the biggest challenges are the rise in the price of raw materials, the spread of phenomena such...
