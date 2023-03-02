Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Celli buys 70 percent of Spain's Exclusivas JJL
In nine years acquisition No. 13 for group active in beverage equipment sector
The Celli Group, which specializes in the design and manufacture of beverage dispensing equipment and accessories, announces that it has finalized the acquisition of a 70 percent stake in Exclusivas JJL, a Spanish family-owned excellence founded in 1989 in Getafe, Madrid. The Iberian company is active in the design and manufacture of custom columns, drip collectors and high-quality lenses for the beer...
