Lactalis UK & Ireland launches grated Leerdammer
With the new entry, the company diversifies a market dominated by cheddar
Lactalis UK & Ireland announces the expansion of its Leedammer range, with the addition of Leerdammer Grated, or grated, in 160-gram resealable pouches. According to what the company says in a statement, Leerdammer, a Dutch semi-hard cheese, is "natural and produced using traditional methods with pasteurized milk and vegetable (not animal) rennet, making it a vegetarian cheese." Leerdammer Grated,...
