The Dawn of the Future: the 93rd edition of the Truffle Fair

The 93rd edition of the Alba White Truffle International Fair was presented in Bossolasco (Cuneo, in Piedmont Region). After "Connected with nature" and "Time is up", this year the theme of the event will be "The Dawn of the Future", in a historical period in which there is much debate about young people, future prospects, new technologies and sustainability.

"If the future holds many uncertainties, the land will be one of the few certainties: this is the theme of the 93rd edition -explains the president of the fair, Liliana Allena-. Truffle that in the earth is born and grows, in the same land that gives us great wines and great products of the material and intangible culture that has made the territory of Langhe Monferrato and Roero Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the most important destinations of food and wine tourism in the world. These are the reflections that we want to share and develop during the event, addressing in particular the new generations, to which cisi wants to approach with their language and their tools".

For nine weeks, Alba and the territory will come back to life: the start of the 93rd edition is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, arriving until Sunday, December 3. The Fair will be open every weekend on Saturday and Sunday, with the special opening on Wednesday, November 1. The Fair will be open every Saturday and Sunday.

The future thus becomes the central theme of this edition, in which climate change, environmental and social sustainability, wealth distribution and social equity are some of the issues that have stimulated the global debate between Generation Z and the Boomer generation, With millennials in the middle, searching for answers. In this perspective, the collaboration with Microsoft Italy is strengthened, which will offer visitors to the Fair a unique experience, in which present and future come together to provide innovative experiences: Alba will become, in fact, a laboratory where visitors can experience applications related to the generation of artificial intelligence, to explore its potential.

Among the events scheduled, Friday 3, Saturday 4 and Sunday, November 5 will return the cycle of meetings "Cross Sustainability". Always speaking to young people, the students of the Piedmontese hotel institutes will be involved in the project "Excellence in schools", realized in collaboration with the Department of Tourism of the Piedmont Region, the regional DMO Visit Piemonte and the Piedmontese ATL. Afterwards, in the two days of Alba co-produced by Class Editori, they will walk the stage of the Teatro Sociale "G.Busca" of Alba, talking to each other, characters from the world of high finance, digital innovation, high fashion, art, music, design and culture and, of course, of the designer kitchen.

Also this year Alba will then find its connection with the rest of the Planet through Dawn to Earth, the project that involves the use of the White Truffle Alba as ambassador to emphasize the most valuable projects with an ethical background in the world food landscape, biodiversity, high finance and ICT.

The great novelty of the 2023 edition will also be the start of an experimental project that will see the collaboration of Alba City, Alba Fair, Giostra delle Cento Torri, Cooperativa Erica and the national packaging consortia Comieco, Corepla, Cial, Coreve, Biorepack and Ricrea. The goal is to define a protocol for the sustainable management of major events, with an experiment on the Bacchanal of the Villages.

Heart of the Fair will remain the World Market of the White Truffle d'Alba, together with the exhibition Albaqualità, inside the Courtyard of La Maddalena, open every weekend on Saturday and Sunday. November 1. It will be the place where you can buy magnificent specimens of Tuber magnatum Pico, carefully selected by the judges of Truffle Sensory Analysis, formed by the National Center for Truffle Studies, to guarantee the highest quality of the products proposed with an ISO certification system for specimens weighing more than 50 grams, for which from this year will be possible a double verification through the guarantee provided by the blockchain.

To enrich everything, the Cooking Show accompanied by the "AlteBollicine Piemontesi" of the Consorzio Alta Langa and the welcome entrée of the Consorzio di Promozione e Tutela del Prosciutto Crudo di Cuneo Dop.

Confirmed the winning formats of unusual Dinners, which will see the successful combination of regional and starred chefs and the Laboratories of Taste set up at the Sala Beppe Fenoglio: among the proposals stand out the Atelier of Fresh Pasta, the tasting of the excellent craftsmanship of Confartigianato, the appointment with the Beer Menabrea paired with the best Botalla cheeses, the tasting of fontine and wines of the Aosta Valley, the tasting proposed by the project 8Pari, the social wine produced by the cooperative Emmaus, and the workshop dedicated to the Hazelnut Piedmont Pgi.