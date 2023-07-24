Cosmofood, towards the 2023 edition

Back to the Vicenza fair for the 2023 edition of Cosmofood, the reference event of the Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) for Horeca in the Triveneto. And it will return with a substantial novelty: the event will go from four to three days (Monday 6 - Wednesday 8 November).

A strategy, that of excluding Sundays when public establishments are concentrated on their activity, agreed by with the reference stakeholders of the fair and which aims to further elevate the totally B2B characteristics of Cosmofood, identifying the best cadence for a public trade in the three days at the beginning of the week. An audience of sector operators only, professionals working in the food&beverage, retail&technology and out-of-home interior and exterior furnishings.

Essentiality, harmony and freshness for the new visual identity of Cosmofood. The focal point of the new logo is its letter "O" to represent a place of exchange, comparison and business, for a sign that refers to a table with seated people, a cloche or a hotel bell. In the visual, modularity creates an intuitive and essential decorative pattern, a texture that well interprets the characteristics of the territory in which Cosmofood takes place, historically capable of assimilating different inputs, even far from its own nature, and processing them with sagacity, elegance and simplicity.

At the center of the exhibition format that will embrace the entire modern and functional pavilion 7 of the Vicenza exhibition center will be concrete business opportunities both for the exhibitors who are protagonists of Cosmofood 2023 and for professional visitors, in a constant networking and exchange. Cosmofood will in fact showcase a complete and transversal product offer with all the innovations offered by the reference players in the production and distribution of foodservice protagonists in the area: products of the major food&beverage brands, innovative and digital solutions, professional technologies and equipment, furnishings , accessories and complements for public exercises. A format that awaits managers, employees and buyers of commercial activities, bars, restaurants, pizzerias, ice cream parlors, pastry shops, wine bars, pubs, hotels, accommodation facilities.

A succession of appointments in the Cosmofood Arena: market analyses, scenarios, events and show cooking for the updating, development, training and discussion of the Horeca community thanks to synergies and partnerships with the sector's leading associations: among others, we mention the Italian Federation of Chefs with the Unione Cuochi Veneto, protagonist at the fair with the regional competitions "Best Professional Lady Chef", "Best Student" and the novelty of the 2023 edition "Best Student of Pastry and Hotel Institutes”. And again, Fipe Veneto, Confesercenti Regional Veneto and Cna Veneto.