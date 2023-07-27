Catering, the chains continue to expand in Italy

The development of organized catering activities continues in Italy. Doppio Malto, a restaurant format with its own beer, inaugurated two new venues in just a few days (in Magenta, near to Milan, and in the Bicocca Village in Milan), bringing the number of restaurants in Italy to 38.

Yesterday, on the other hand, the 69th Italian restaurant of KFC opened in Nola (Naples): the fried chicken chain has focused on the franchising system for development and the new store is managed by the franchisee 2K16, which also owns the Pompeii restaurants , Marcianise, Naples Sant'Antimo and Naples Charity.

Still in the South of Italy, but this time in Puglia, Starbucks has in turn inaugurated its first café in Bari. The opening, in partnership with Percassi, the brand's exclusive licensee partner in Italy, will lead to the hiring of 25 new resources. With the new Apulian store, the Starbucks premises in Italy become 26. The company has announced another 10 openings by 2023.