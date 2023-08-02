Ukraine: Odesa port bombed

A new attack by Russian drones occurred overnight in the Odesa oblast, on the Black Sea. Local governor Oleg Kiper reported this on Telegram this morning, specifying that "fires broke out in port facilities and infrastructure due to the attack industries in the area and an elevator was damaged".

"The obvious target of the enemy was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. The air defense forces worked tirelessly for nearly three hours," the governor added. According to Ukrainian government sources, a grain silo was also damaged. At the end of the raid, no victims or injuries were found.

Russian bombing of Ukrainian port cities continues with constant intensity (see EFA News) since the non-renewal of the wheat agreement (see EFA News).

The capital Kiev was also attacked by a dozen Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Most of them were allegedly destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Force. Again, there were no casualties but extensive property damage: In the Golosiivsky district, parts of a drone fell on the playground and a fire broke out in a non-residential building.

“Russian terrorists have once again attacked ports, grain and global food security,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. "The world must react and Russia can and must be stopped," Zelensky added, referring to the attacks that deliberately destroyed Ukrainian silos in Odesa.