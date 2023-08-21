Kraft-Heinz appointed new chief executive officer

Kraft-Heinz has appointed Carlos Abrams-Rivera as Chief Executive Officer: the manager will take office on January 1, 2024, and he will take over as CEO from Miguel Patricio, who has served as the company’s chief executive since 2019 and chair of the board since 2022.

In the meantime, Abrams-Rivera will continue in his role as president of the Kraft-Heinz North America zone with the added responsibilities of becoming president of Kraft Heinz, effective immediately.