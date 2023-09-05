Anuga Frozen Food: over 600 companies from 56 countries

Frozen foods are very popular in Anuga. For over 600 companies from 56 countries, Anuga Frozen Food is the leading export platform for the global frozen food industry. At the 2023 special edition which celebrates the centenary of the discovery of deep freezing, the special exhibition returns with a large group of participants. A rich program of events was also developed, again supported by the Dti (German Institute for Frozen Food), Anuga's historic partner. The Dti protects the interests and takes care of the communication of the frozen food industry in Germany, which is worth a turnover of around 18.5 billion euros and supplies 80 million people every day with fresh, frozen and reliable food.

"We are delighted that the international frozen food industry can use Anuga as a central business platform and that this anniversary offers yet another opportunity to meet in Cologne. Together with our strong partner dti, we are offering a varied program this year which launches new impulses from and for the industry", emphasizes Jan Philipp Hartmann , director of Anuga.

"The DTI and the frozen food industry are eagerly awaiting Anuga and our global marketplace for frozen food," says Sabine Eichner , Managing Director of the DTI. "Frozen products not only record record sales in Germany, but also grow internationally. Frozen foods are the future! They represent a possible solution and mark a turning point with regard to the challenges of more sustainable food systems: the motto of Anuga 'Sustainable Growth' fits our industry perfectly. We look forward to meeting our associates, guests and frozen food enthusiasts from all over the world at our stand and to participating in the many industry events scheduled in Cologne." .

The main exhibitors at Anuga Frozen Food include, among others, Agrarfrost (Germany), Aviko (Netherlands), Clarebout (Belgium), Lutosa (Belgium), McCain (France) and Surgital (Italy). Other frozen food suppliers are represented at the Anuga Out of Home, Anuga Meat and Anuga Bread & Bakery trade fairs, among others. The product range extends from fish and meat, fruit and vegetables, ready meals, bread and bakery products, ice cream, pizza, potato products and bulk packages for customers in the catering and gastronomy sectors.