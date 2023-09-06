Simest subsidises Sapa (vehicle components)

With a total of 6 million Euros, Simest, the Cassa depositi e prestiti group's company for the internationalisation of companies, has provided Sapa, a Campania-based company specialising in sustainable plastic components for transport vehicles, including commercial vehicles, with the necessary resources to acquire the Spanish group Hispamoldes.

Founded in 1984, the Iberian group is active in the same segment in which Sapa operates: injection moulding of plastic components for the automotive industry. The Venture Capital Fund, an instrument managed by Simest in agreement with the ministry of Foreign affairs and international cooperation, also contributed to the transaction.

In fact, with the transaction, Simest became a minority shareholder of Sapa Espana S.L., supporting the acquisition of the Hispamoldes group, which has production facilities in Spain, as well as a plant located in Morocco. All this will enable the Campania-based company to diversify its customer portfolio and the geographical distribution of its activities in a country like Spain, which today is the second largest European centre for the production of motor vehicles, including commercial vehicles.

In line with the objectives set out in the 2023-2025 Strategic Plan "ImPatto d'Impresa" underlines a Simest press release, "in terms of impact on the territory and esg, Simest has shared with the Sapa group the strategic value of the commitment to a path oriented towards sustainability. Therefore, esg performance indicators have been defined in terms of energy transition and gender equality, upon the achievement of which advantageous conditions will be recognised".

"The investment -the note adds- is part of the collaboration between Simest and Sapa: in fact, in 2022, the company of the ministry of Finance participated with an investment of EUR 4 million in the expansion of the Sosnowiec plant in Poland".