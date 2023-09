Citterio ad Anuga 2023 tra novità di prodotto e packaging

Meats Citterio at Anuga 2023 between new products and packaging

Cologne will be a launching pad for Salame Ventricina, in a format suitable for abroad

Citterio flies to Anuga 2023, one of the most important international food & beverage fairs to be held from 7 to 11 October in Cologne, where it will present its many new products launched in 2023, in... more