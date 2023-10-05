Anuga: D'Amico presents the digital passport

D'Amico returns to Anuga for the 2023 edition, scheduled from 7 to 11 October in Cologne. This year too it will participate in the “Tradizione Italiana” exhibition space (read EFA News) among the member companies that promote Italian food excellence in the world, and will welcome operators and buyers from the sector to its stand (Hall 7.1 – Stand D013).

With over 7,800 exhibitors, this year's edition promises to be a great success, with a return to pre-pandemic levels. An opportunity for contact and discussion with guests and potential customers for D'Amico, to illustrate the products and activities carried out in recent years, but also to present the most recent innovations such as Black Lentils and the new 2023 Limited Edition Collection of “Author's Vases”. A variety of lentils with a delicate flavor rich in protein and fibre, the company's Black Lentils are made with only water and salt without the addition of preservatives. Low in fat and gluten-free, therefore suitable for celiacs and those who follow a vegetarian and vegan diet, they can be enjoyed as they are or in different preparations, such as soups, salads or side dishes.

The Limited Edition of the "Author's Vases", for its eighth edition, this year was entrusted to Pietro Lista, who with his art decorated the capsules of the vases inspired by "the still lifes" of Giorgio Morandi, titling the “Morandiane” iconography. The decorations of the vases represent a tribute to local art and culture, making them design objects to furnish the home in an original way, also contributing to the theme of sustainability through their reuse. Once the product has been tasted, the jars are ideal for storing spices, pasta, coffee, sugar or any small object, in a perfectly sustainable manner.

Another novelty from D'Amico is the Digital Passport, introduced thanks to the blockchain technology shown on the label. From today it will be enough to scan the QR-code to access real-time information on the production and supply chain of the products, to completely guarantee transparency, interconnection, legal validity and security.

“It is always a pleasure to return to Anuga, which represents an international stage for discussion between professionals in the sector. The event is also an opportunity to share the commitment and dedication that we put into our work every year, bringing interesting innovations in line with trends. In addition to the new collection of Vasi D'Autore, a unique initiative that we have proudly carried out for eight editions, we present the new variety of black lentils, little known but with highly appreciable taste and nutritional values. We would also like to present the novelty of the Digital Passport, an extraordinary innovation that allows us to communicate directly with the consumer by providing information on the control of the supply chain, according to the values of transparency and reliability that have accompanied the work of the D'Group for three generations Amico”, declares Maria D'Amico, Marketing & Sustainability Manager of the Group.