Italian tradition: cheeses and more to conquer Anuga

The Italian Tradition center of excellence will be on stage in a few days at Anuga 2023 (Cologne, Koelnmesse, 7-11 October) with a 500 m2 stand in the Fine Food Hall 7.1, B10-D17. The company representatives will be ready to meet the public, holding the Made in Italy flag high.

Will be present: Basso Fedele & Figli - olive and seed oil; Besana - nuts, dried fruit, seeds, chocolates and snacks; Cupiello - frozen sweet and savory pastries; D&D Italia D'Amico - preserved vegetables, pickles, preserved mushrooms, pesto, pasta sauces and olives; De Nigris - vinegar, balsamic vinegar and condiments; Di Leo - baked goods; General Fruit - preparations for drinks, preparations for desserts, juices, garnishes; Kimbo: coffee; La Doria - peeled tomatoes, tomato preserves, pasta sauces, canned vegetables and fruit juices; Pastificio G. Di Martino e F.lli – pasta.

For a tasting of Italian cheese, the Dairy pavilion of Italian Tradition will be available in pavilion 10.1 stand D41, where Argiolas Formaggi, producer of goat's cheese and pecorino, and Fattorie Garofalo, which produces PDO buffalo mozzarella, will give all visitors a Exhaustive experience of the Italian dairy sector.

The Italian Tradition Consortium boasts a total turnover of 4.3 billion euros, of which 45% is achieved abroad. "The aim of the members - we read in a note from the Consortium - is to strengthen their presence on international markets by bringing the best of Italian food tradition to the most demanding international consumers".