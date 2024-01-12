EU, the spanish "cabrito dell'Estremadura" becomes Igp

The new PGI, protected geographical indications,. approved by the European Commission, includes the Spanish "Cabrito de Extremadura". It is a goat meat born, raised, fattened and slaughtered in the Autonomous Community of Extremadura, in the south-western part of Spain, between the provinces of Cáceres and Badajoz which are also the most important cities of the region along with Mérida.

In this territory, which also includes the large nature reserve of Monfragüe, goats are initially fed with breast milk: the breed and dietary treatment of the animals give this milk special characteristics that differentiate it from that produced outside Extremadura. The composition of the milk is such that these differences are transmitted to the meat of the kids who, in Extremadura, have been reared since ancient times.

The uniqueness of the Cabrito de Extremadura also derives from the tradition and centuries-old history of this product and the breeding region, as well as from the color of meat and fat, extreme tenderness, moderate intramuscular fat infiltration and pleasant consistency.