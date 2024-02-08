Fruit Logistica: Italy confirms primacy

Agriculture's Minister visit to the stands last night: "We create wealth by exporting quality".

The 30th edition of Fruit Logistica (Berlin, 7-9 February), which ends tomorrow, confirms Italy's primacy. The Italian companies present at the German fair are in fact 478, mostly concentrated in the two main collective exhibitions dedicated to fruit and vegetables in the Bel Paese: the Italian Fruit Village and the Italy, the Beauty of Quality area of Cso Italy. The latter brings together 40 of the most important and specialized companies in Italian fruit and vegetables, with a strong vocation for export. On the Berlin trade fair podium, immediately after Italy, we find Spain (288 companies) and Germany, the host (281).

The comforting data for our country is not only represented by the record but also by the growing numbers compared to the post-pandemic period: in 2022 there were 332 Italian exhibitors at Fruit Logistica, with a decisive leap forward the following year (457). However, the numbers of 2020 (edition held a few weeks before the lockdown), when the Berlin stands welcomed 545 Italian companies, are still far away.

"The fairs are used to get to know our entrepreneurs better who have the opportunity to establish themselves on international markets thanks to their skills. Inside the stand they have the opportunity to tell you about their experiences, the problems they face, also giving you the solutions. Because nine times out of ten those who know the problem offer solutions." Thus the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida , speaking today at the Fruit Logistica fair in Berlin, an event dedicated to the fruit and vegetable sector and logistics services.

"The markets in Italy must be reorganized within a logistics framework which today is not adequate to reduce the transport costs of our goods, which weigh on businesses. The supply chain must also be recomposed starting from this. We will start with comprehensive checks on unfair competition" , points out. "At trade fairs", he adds, "we must try to create a system. We must create wealth by exporting our quality. We must be competitive in the agri-food chain, multiply our exports, already strong at 60 billion. This must be our ambition".

"What's inside a fair is important. Here we have 473 Italian agricultural entrepreneurs, consortia, the Regions who promote our products in an extraordinarily relevant market, where if you sell you bring wealth to Italy and this allows us to grow the our economy, and consequently, that social equity that we all seek. Working abroad to increase our exports and doing so in Italy to defend our production is fundamental. And that is what our Government is doing", concludes Lollobrigida .