Kraft Heinz closes 2023 well but the fourth quarter is down

Kraft Heinz has communicated the results of the fourth trimester and the entire year 2023 closed with net sales increased of 0.6% to beyond 26,6 billion dollars. Gross profit margin increased by 280 basis points to 33.5% while net profit increased by 20.2% to over $2.8 billion (from $2.36 billion a year earlier) and adjusted ebitda rose by 5.1% to $6.3 billion (from $6 billion a year earlier). The profit for diluted action has been of 2,31 dollars, with an increase of 20.9%.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 net sales fell by 7.1% to over 6.8 billion dollars (from 7.3 billion a year earlier), the gross profit margin increased by 180 basis points to 33.8%, net profit decreased by 14.6% to 757 million dollars (from 887 million twelve months before) and the adjusted ebitda is diminished of 5.3% to beyond 1,65 billion dollars (from 1,74 billion a year before).

"I am proud of the results achieved in 2023 and the progress made as a company during the year -says Carlos Abrams-Rivera, ceo of Kraft Heinz-. We recorded net sales growth in each of our key pillars, global foodservice, emerging markets, and US retail grow platforms. In early 2023 we defined action plans to improve market shares and volumes, and they worked".

"We also performed our efficiency program well, unlocking it and powering it largely with our technology methodology Agile@Scale -adds the ceo-. Thanks to these digital advances and new ways of working, we were able to reinvest dollars across the company to drive future growth. We also strengthened our balance sheet, closing the year with our Net Leverage target of about 3.0x, while executing our new share buyback program and maintaining a competitive dividend".

The forecast for 2024 is an organic growth of net sales between 0 and 2% compared to the previous year: the company, underlines the official note, "expects a positive contribution from prices throughout the year, with a positive inflection of volumes in the second half of the year". Adjusted operating income is estimated to grow by 2%-4% compared to the previous year, the adjusted gross profit margin "should grow modestly, between 25 and 75 basis points compared to the previous year". The rectified eps "will grow by 1%-3%, or between 3.01 and 3.07 dollars".



