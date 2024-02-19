Beer&Food Attraction /2. Conserve Italia: "Horeca strategic sector"

“The away-from-home sector is increasingly strategic for our company, as confirmed by the positive sales results, which are growing compared to last year in both beverage and foodservice. This is why right here in Rimini, where the main operators gather, we want to renew our commitment as a Total Horeca Company with important news for partners". This is the comment of Andrea Colombo , Italian sales director of Conserve Italia, directly from the Rimini exhibition pavilions where the ninth edition of Beer&Food Attraction is underway until tomorrow together with the thirteenth edition of International Horeca Meeting.

Conserve Italia is present at the event with a large stand (pavilion C3 – stand 40) which highlights the excellence of the cooperative group, a true point of reference for this commercial channel: from fruit juices for bars with the Yoga, Derby Blue and Valfrutta brands Organic to the foodservice ranges of tomatoes and vegetables Cirio Alta Cucina, Valfrutta Granchef and Jolly Colombani, up to the Bitter Salfa sodas.

“After bringing together the food & beverage sectors, we are consolidating our commercial network with a reorganization that will make us even more efficient as a Total Horeca Company capable of offering a wide assortment of products and a high level of service and assistance", continues Colombo "Furthermore, on the occasion of Beer&Food Attraction we present 'phase 3' of our Horeca Academy, the online B2B communication platform launched to communicate our values and our production excellence to all out-of-home stakeholders. We have in fact activated the reserved area where all the useful information on ranges and references is available, in particular folders, presentations, logos, product images, videos, company content. All of which can be consulted and downloaded by partners in complete autonomy."

There are several new products presented by Conserve Italia in Rimini. “In the beverage sector we start with the Valfrutta Protein Shake, offered in the iconic 200 ml glass bottle with Mango-Peach-Almond and Apple-Forest-Oat flavours", explains Gabriele Angeli , horeca marketing director. "The Valfrutta BIO organic range instead it is expanded with the new Pesca-Mango reference which enhances Italian peaches, while for the occasion the innovative Derby Blue range without added sugars launched a year ago cannot be missing. On the foodservice front, there are two new tomato products designed for professional chefs and pizza makers, both with the aim of enhancing regional specificities: the new Extrafine Passata della Toscana Cirio Alta Cucina, which enhances the local agricultural supply chain of Conserve Italia, and Yellow datterini tomatoes from Puglia Valfrutta Granchef. Another novelty in the foodservice sector is the new range of Cirio Alta Cucina vegetables in bags". Furthermore, as is now tradition, the Cirio Alta Cucina tomato will be the official sponsor of the "Best Professional Lady Chef" contest organized by the Italian Chefs Federation (Fic) as part of the Italian Cuisine Championships.