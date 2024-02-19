Beer&Food Attraction inaugurates under the banner of inclusiveness

Ermeti (Ieg): "This fair outlines scenarios and opportunities of one of the most representative sectors of our country, that of eating out".

The world of beer excellence, soft drinks and mixology, as well as food proposals for new out-of-home consumption experiences, can be found these days at the Rimini Fair. Beer&Food Attraction – The Eating Out Experience Show, the Italian Exhibition Group (Ieg) show, now in its 9th edition, opened yesterday morning and will liven up the Rimini exhibition center until Tuesday 20th at the same time as the 6th edition of BBTech expo, the professional fair for technologies and raw materials for beers and drinks, and the 13th edition of Italgrob's International Horeca Meeting.

The opening ceremony, introduced by the greeting of the president of Ieg Maurizio Ermeti , was attended by Alessandra Locatelli , minister for Disabilities, who subsequently met the participants in the "Special Boys" contest within the Fic Italian Cuisine Championships; the president of the Legislative Assembly of the Emilia-Romagna Region Emma Petitti ; the mayor of Rimini Jamil Sadegholvaad ; Italgrob president Antonio Portaccio ; the president Assobirra Alfredo Pratolongo ; the president of Unionbirrai Vittorio Ferraris ; the president of the Italian Chefs Federation (Fic) Rocco Pozzulo ; the national deputy vice-president of Fipe-Italian Federation of Public Businesses Aldo Maria Cursano .

Delivering the introductory greeting, Ermeti recalled that, less than a month after the success of Sigep, “Beer&Food Attraction is the second event in the Food&Beverage sector to be staged in Rimini since the beginning of the year. Two events that have also grown thanks to an area that has always been dedicated to hospitality and full of public establishments, bars, pubs and restaurants first and foremost, which have made history in the horeca world. Two extraordinary events to which we have given strong momentum in recent months, promoting their growth and strengthening their positioning in the Food & Beverage sector. Today, they are both real hubs where new things emerge and scenarios and opportunities are outlined for one of the most representative sectors of our country, that of eating out".

For his part, Minister Locatelli thanked the Italian Exhibition Group "for this wonderful occasion. The Italian Cuisine Championships, and in particular the Special Children Contest, are a very important moment of participation and sharing that goes exactly in the direction that we are all together today called to promote, starting from the awareness that each person has talents and skills to enhance and put at the service of our communities. Thanks to all those who cultivate projects like this and make them grow with love and passion, always putting the person at the center with its potential."

“We are pleased to be again this year alongside Beer&Food Attraction, the Italian Exhibition Group exhibition dedicated to beers, drinks, food and out-of-home trends", said Pratolongo . "This event, now in its 9th edition, continues to be of crucial importance for the food & beverage panorama in Italy. The renewed presence and patronage of AssoBirra testify to the continuous commitment to excellence in the brewing sector. Beer&Food Attraction is an exemplary platform that celebrates beer diversity, fine gastronomy and new trends in the food and drink sector. I am sure that this edition will contribute to creating new networking opportunities and moments of sharing."

Many new features proposed at the fair for operators in the food & beverage world. From elderflower drinks to aperitifs based on native herbs; from non-alcoholic drinks to sugar-free ones; from gourmet proposals for pairing pizza and beer, to those with gin. And then, among the craft beers produced, here is the green one with olive oil or the one with the addition of grape must. There is no shortage of shell-shaped sandwiches and fish finger food.

There are over 600 exhibiting brands present at the Rimini event (coming from 16 countries, especially - after Italy - from Germany, Belgium, Spain and the UK) and located in 14 pavilions. An increasingly international edition, thanks to the partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ice Agency and the network of regional advisors of the Italian Exhibition Group, well expressed also by the numbers: in fact, there were 125 foreign buyers present in Rimini coming from 40 countries. Among the most represented are Canada, Spain, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden.