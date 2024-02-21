Heineken, sparkling start to the year

Heineken opened 2024 with major large-scale market operations. They range from the launch of Birra Moretti Sale di Mare and the first classic low-alcohol lager (read EFA News). The group's presence at the latest edition of Beer&Food Attraction was also significant, with the Partesa and Ichnusa stands literally stormed.

Heineken closed 2023 with revenues of 36,375 million euros, up 4.9% compared to the previous year. At the same time, beer volume fell by -4.7%, while in organic terms the net profit stood at 2,304 million euros. Commenting on the results, the chairman of the Dutch group's executive committee Dolf Van Den Brink said he was "encouraged" by the company's progress "on EverGreen priorities. After a strong 2022, 2023 proved challenging," the president said. “Strong pricing aimed at offsetting high inflation in energy costs and inputs and volatile macroeconomic conditions in some key markets have impacted our volume dynamics.”

“Despite these challenging conditions, we have continued to invest in our brands and capabilities.” added Van Den Brink . “We gained or maintained market share in terms of volume in more than half of our markets as volume performance moderately improved quarter over quarter. We recorded organic growth in operating profit (beia) in 3 out of 4 regions while we were adapting to the challenges of Asia Pacific."

On its 150th anniversary, the Heineken brand recorded growing volumes even excluding Russia. “We have made excellent progress with our business-to-business digital platforms,” continued Van Den Brink , “and now capture nearly €11 billion in gross merchandise value. We have significantly exceeded our productivity commitment , achieving gross savings of €0.8 billion in 2023. We also further developed our portfolio presence with the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries to form Heineken Beverages, a new beverage champion for Southern Africa, and Russia's exit in the third quarter."