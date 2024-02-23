Surprising Austria: less beer drunk (-3%) and increasingly non-alcoholic

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Beer consumption is even declining in Austria. In terms of volume, sales fell to 9.98 million hectoliters in 2023 (-3%). National sales (including non-alcoholic varieties) were 8.55 million hectoliters (-2.6%), while exports amounted to 1.43 million hectoliters (-5.9%). This was reported by the Austrian Breweries Association. The trends highlighted by the association indicate the closure of more and...