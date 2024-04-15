Ferretti Dessert: turnover rises to 8 million euros in 2023

Ferretti Dessert, a company in the pastry and baked goods sector, founded and directed by master pastry chef Sandro Ferretti , closes 2023 with a growing balance sheet for the second consecutive year. The company from Mosciano Sant'Angelo (TE) has in fact recorded a turnover of 8 million euros, +27% compared to 2022. The positive trend is attributed by the company in particular to two factors: the success of the new specialty, the Maritozzo; the increase in sales on the European market. The debut of Maritozzo Ferretti took place in the first half of 2023. Ferretti added a layer of custard to the classic whipped cream filling, realizing its potential from a taste and aesthetic point of view.

Following the launch, over 1 million Maritozzis were sold on the Italian market alone last year. Exports have also been a fundamental factor in increasing the brand's turnover. Among the countries where business is most relevant for Ferretti are France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. According to the company, this foreign success is destined to grow also in 2024, for having chosen to rely on one of the major global players in the sector for the distribution of Maritozzo on the European market: according to estimates, over 2 million will be delivered.

To support the production of Maritozzi, Ferretti has invested over 300,000 euros in the production line dedicated to this specialty. As regards the Italian market, Ferretti has implemented the network of dealers and distributors to satisfy the growing demand of the catering channel. Despite a record year, the Mosciano Sant'Angelo company, with its five production lines and a capacity of over 9 million pieces per year, therefore aims to improve its economic results.

Among the strong points are the new products launched at Sigep 2024 and those that will be presented at the next edition of Cibus (7-10 May 2024). For 2024, therefore, as already recorded in 2022 and 2023, an increase in turnover of approximately +30% is expected. “Behind these positive results there is the commitment of all the employees and the many investments in the modernization of the production lines, in the energy efficiency of the company and in research and development,” commented Sandro Ferretti . “When I look at these numbers, the period of the Covid-19 pandemic comes to mind: it was at that moment that I decided, after having put my experience at the service of third parties for many years, to do something of my own and launch a line of Ferretti Dessert brand products. It was a real challenge that I continue to face every day with the same enthusiasm."