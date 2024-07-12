Parma Ham strengthens its position in US catering

A few days after participating in the Summer Fancy Food Show, the Parma Ham Consortium is back on display in the United States, where it will take part in the Texas Restaurant Show, scheduled in San Antonio on 14 and 15 July. The event is a reference event in the field of catering and out-of-home consumption, a channel that the Parma PDO intends to increasingly cover in the US market.

In this regard, we highlight, for example, the collaboration started by the Consortium starting last June with "Grimaldi's", a famous American restaurant chain active for more than thirty years, which today has over 40 pizzerias in 12 states. The partnership, lasting over a year and starting right from Texas, involves the inclusion of Parma Ham on the menu in the chain's restaurants, the use of promotional material to support the initiative, plus other training and communication activities.

"Overseas consumers are increasingly confirming their appreciation for our product. In 2023, over 720,000 Parma hams were exported to the United States, around a third of total exports", comments Alessandro Utini , president of Parma Ham Consortium. "Participating in the Texas Restaurant Show gives us the opportunity to communicate directly with the most important interlocutors in the foodservice sector, a sector in which we plan an increasingly incisive presence".

Prosciutto di Parma Dop will participate in the event together with the Consortium for the protection of Grana Padano Dop as part of "Distinctly, Deliciously, European", a European program that enhances the importance of quality, authenticity and tradition of food excellence produced in Europe.