"Dithmarscher Gans": German goose becomes IG

“Dithmarscher Gans” has received recognition from the European Commission as a geographical indication. It is an ancient species of farm goose whose breeding began about 150 years ago in a well-defined region between the Elbe and the Eider, i.e. the Dithmarschen region, in Germany. The "Dithmarscher Gans" is a robust goose which in "free-range" breeding benefits from the vast meadows and humid marshes of that region.

The first essential stage of production, i.e. rearing of the parents, hatching of the goslings and rearing of the goslings up to the 21st day of life, takes place in the Dithmarschen region. This constitutes the fundamental and essential element in the production of “Dithmarscher Gans” and is the guarantee of the unique character of the product. This new name will be added to the list of 3,622 already protected products, available in the eAmbrosia database.